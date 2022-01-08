B.C. Supreme Court finds Nechako River ‘dramatically’ harmed by Kenney Dam

The Court ruled both levels of government must work to protect fishing rights on the Nechako

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled that Rio Tinto Alcan’s Kenney Dam has caused significant harm to the Nechako River and surrounding First Nations.

The Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations have maintained for years that Rio Tinto Alcan’s activities have harmed their fisheries and their traditional way of life.

“We are pleased that the Court has recognized how important the river and its resources are to our community and our culture,” Saik’uz councillor Jackie Thomas, the named plaintiff for Saik’uz and Chief when the case was initially brought in 2011.

“We’re grateful to the community members who testified at trial as well as the generations before us who have long fought to protect the Nechako.”

Justice Nigel Kent found that the Kenney Dam’s operations have caused a substantial decline in the population of Nechako White Sturgeon and sockeye salmon.

Kent wrote that the dam has had a dramatic impact on the Nechako River and altered the natural hydrograph to the extent that the operations infringed on the Aboriginal rights of Saik’uz and Stellat’en to fish the Nechako watershed for food, social, and ceremonial purposes.

Rio Tinto Alcan vigorously defended itself from liability, arguing that the project was approved by federal and provincial regulators when it was constructed in the 1950s. They contend that they have strictly complied with water release requirements and any negative impacts on the Nechako are the result of the regulations.

The Court agreed with Rio Tinto Alcan’s defence and ruled that they cannot be held responsible. However, the Court did stipulate that both the federal and provincial governments have an obligation to protect the Saik’uz and Stellat’en’s right to fish by taking all appropriate steps to protect fish in the Nechako River.

“While we are disappointed that Alcan has not been directly required today to restore the flow of the river, we are glad the court has recognized that the Crown has a duty to take positive action to protect the fish and our rights as First Nations people,” Saik’uz Chief Priscilla Mueller said.

Muller called on Rio Tinto Alcan and both levels of government to work quickly and collaboratively to improve the health of the Nechako River.

