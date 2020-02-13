A Coquitlam RCMP officer stopped this car for allegedly running a stop sign on Feb. 2, 2020. Then, the student driver behind the wheel allegedly failed a roadside sobriety test. (RCMP handout)

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

A student driver has had his licence suspended, while his driving instructor had their vehicle impounded, for allegedly driving impaired in the Lower Mainland recently.

The incident happened on Feb. 2, when a Coquitlam RCMP traffic enforcement officer stopped a car for allegedly running a stop sign, Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

Inside the vehicle was a 44-year-old student driver – in the middle of a driver lesson – and his instructor in the passenger seat. But when the student driver was issued a roadside sobriety test, he allegedly failed, RCMP said.

The man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and slapped with a fine for failing to stop for the stop sign. The instructor’s vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for 30 days.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

“This may be a funny story, but we’re serious about keeping our community safe,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. “It also shows why traffic stops are one of the most unpredictable things you can do as a police officer. Neither the driving student nor the instructor did their due diligence to be safe on the road.”

RCMP said both the driver and the driving school could face a review from ICBC.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog
Next story
Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Just Posted

Wedman’s hat-trick blasts Rockets past Americans in 8-3 win

Kelowna snapped a five-game losing streak with a Wednesday night win over Tri-City

Central Okanagan housing market off to a strong start in 2020

The Okanagan Mainline has seen a 8.7 per cent change from Jan. 2019

Okanagan artists come together in Lake Country

Art exhibition coming to Lake Country on Feb. 15

Warriors clinch playoff spot as final stretch of season concludes

West Kelowna fell 6-2 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the 5th last game of the season Wednesday

Forget Tinder, find romance in person at the Kelowna Singles Club

To increase enrollment, the club is holding open dance every second Saturday

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Most Read