B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

A Coquitlam RCMP officer stopped this car for allegedly running a stop sign on Feb. 2, 2020. Then, the student driver behind the wheel allegedly failed a roadside sobriety test. (RCMP handout)

A student driver has had his licence suspended, while his driving instructor had their vehicle impounded, for allegedly driving impaired in the Lower Mainland recently.

The incident happened on Feb. 2, when a Coquitlam RCMP traffic enforcement officer stopped a car for allegedly running a stop sign, Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

Inside the vehicle was a 44-year-old student driver – in the middle of a driver lesson – and his instructor in the passenger seat. But when the student driver was issued a roadside sobriety test, he allegedly failed, RCMP said.

The man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and slapped with a fine for failing to stop for the stop sign. The instructor’s vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for 30 days.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

“This may be a funny story, but we’re serious about keeping our community safe,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. “It also shows why traffic stops are one of the most unpredictable things you can do as a police officer. Neither the driving student nor the instructor did their due diligence to be safe on the road.”

RCMP said both the driver and the driving school could face a review from ICBC.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.