FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

B.C. has shattered yet another COVID-19 record as the province recorded 817 new cases over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 317 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 293 from Saturday to Sunday and 207 from Sunday to Monday.

There have also been three deaths, all long-term care residents in the Vancouver Coastal Health area, bringing the total death toll to 259.. There are currently 2,325 active cases in B.C., and 5,077 people are self-isolating. There are 77 people in hospital with the virus, 26 of whom are in ICU. A total of 13,371 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

The province also recorded four new health care outbreaks. There are currently 21 active health care outbreaks, 19 in long-term care and two in acute care.

Henry said that social gatherings continue to directly lead to COVID-19 cases, including Thanksgiving.

“These are all important celebrations, but we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Henry said.

“This has been the case in every part of the province.”

Henry did issue a new order limiting gatherings in private homes to a household and their “safe six,” only.

READ MORE: B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry also said there was now an “expectation,” but not an order, that people wear masks in businesses, workplaces and indoor public spaces, especially in high-traffic areas.

“We will all be wearing masks in public spaces,” Henry said of her expectation. “All of us need to pay attention to this. Evidence is showing us we can’t always keep a safe distance and masks can be an extra layers of protection.”

Some people, due to medical issues, will be unable to wear masks, she noted, but added that it’s an expectation for all others in places like grocery stores, malls, officers and on transit.

There have also now been two schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The closure of a Francophone school in Kelowna was reported Sunday, and the other, in Fraser Health, was reported by Henry Monday. The school was not named.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman dies in weekend Revelstoke house fire

Just Posted

Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

Welcome Inn will offer 20 beds, but site coordinators Jason Siebenga and Tara Tschritter hope to offer up to 40. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Winter shelters spaces opening in Kelowna

The move comes as winter conditions are setting in earlier this year

Comedian Mike Delamont will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for two socially-distanced shows Nov. 14 at 5:40 and 8 p.m. (Contributed)
Comedy returns to Vernon’s stage amid COVID-19

Cabaret-style shows let audience in on the live action once again

The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)
Vernon takes on Radon Challenge

200 free radon testing kits are up for grabs as part of the third annual challenge to test for gas

Armstrong’s Christyna Whieldon is $1M richer after scoring a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the general store. (BCLC contributed)
Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

Christyna Whieldon bought a winning ticket from Armstrong’s general store

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

‘We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Penticton RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in custody

B.C.’s police watchdog found no evidence of harm caused by police in Sept. 21 incident

Most Read