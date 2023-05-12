B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement about funding coverage of application and assessment fees for internationally trained nurses, at Langara College in Vancouver, on Monday, January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says

From April 2022 to March 2023 B.C. delivered more than 350,000 surgeries

The British Columbia government says the province set a record for the most surgeries performed in the last fiscal year.

A report from the Health Ministry says from April 2022 to March 2023 B.C. delivered more than 350,000 surgeries, exceeding the record of 337,000 set the year previously.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the milestone is proof the government is delivering on its commitment to complete surgeries postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather and staffing challenges.

The ministry says 99.9 per cent of the nearly 15,000 patients whose scheduled surgeries were postponed in the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 have had procedures if they still wanted them.

It says 99.7 per cent of people who had their surgeries postponed in later periods have also had their procedures completed.

The province says the total wait-list size has shrunk nearly five per cent compared with the same time frame in 2019-20.

“What is clear is that innovation works,” Dix said on Thursday.

“Finding new methods, approaches and facilities works, individual and collective action works. All these are critical parts of surgical renewal and put simply, surgical renewal works for that reason.”

READ MORE: Report shows B.C. has honoured pledge to deliver pandemic-postponed surgeries: Dix

Health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oliver man found guilty of setting pharmacy on fire on night of RCMP detachment shooting
Next story
Kelowna hospital brings back Day of Giving to fund new MRI machine

Just Posted

The Change Bandits will be on Pandosy St. in front of KGH on the Day of Giving, drumming up change from passing vehicles. (Submitted)
Kelowna hospital brings back Day of Giving to fund new MRI machine

The beach front properties highlighted on this map from Raven Road to 209 Saskatoon Road are no longer under an evacuation order as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Google Earth image)
Evacuation order lifted for some Okanagan beach front properties

22 players in total from three different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. 18 players from taken from the Okanagan. (@thewhl/Twitter)
18 Okanagan players selected in WHL draft

Vernon Search and Rescue crews rescued two people stranded up Whiteman Creek forest service road Thursday, May 11, 2023. (VSAR photo)
Pair saved from Okanagan flood zone