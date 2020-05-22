John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout)

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

A 66-year-old B.C. man has been sentenced to more than three years in a U.S. penitentiary after getting caught while attempting to smuggle 750 litres of liquid methamphetamine by boat off the coast of Oregon.

John Phillip Stirling, 66, received his sentence inside a U.S. courtroom on Thursday (May 21) after pleading guilty last year to possession-related charges.

In April 2019, Stirling was arrested by U.S. Coast Guard personnel after they spotted a Washington State-registered vessel near Newport, Ore.

Officials tried to communicate, but Stirling would only use the on board radio from inside the vessel and wouldn’t come out.

They boarded the boat, named Mandalay. Stirling, the only person on board, was allegedly showing signs of an overdose, such as “deteriorating speech.” He was taken by helicopter to Astoria, Ore., for medical treatment.

Authorities found 28 jugs each filled with roughly 26 litres of liquid methamphetamine on the boat, as well as a duffel bag containing several plastic-wrapped bricks of pentobarbital – a drug used for animal euthanasia.

This isn’t the first time Stirling has landed himself in prison over the border. In 2013, he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in U.S. federal prison after being caught in 2011 captaining a boat in the Caribbean Sea near Colombia. Roughly 400 kilograms of cocaine was found on board.

After serving his time, Stirling returned to Canada.

After pleading guilty in 2019 to his most recent crime, the 65-year-old filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons claiming that he was not protected enough while in custody from contracting the contagious COVID-19. He has also filed a second lawsuit seeking $30 million from the Chinese government, claiming they caused the virus.

Claims in neither lawsuit have been proven in court.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CourtCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June
Next story
Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

Just Posted

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

Police said the man pointed a gun at a driver and damaged a taxi

Former Kelowna pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Dayton Cliff Sobool denies the allegations made by the B.C. College of Pharmacists

‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport’s domestic and international flights have drastically dropped since the pandemic began

Further details about Kelowna’s patio expansion proposal revealed

Kelowna mayor announced the proposed closure of Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only access on Thursday

Emergency funding available for Central Okanagan charities

Charities supporting COVID-19 response can have access to the emergency funding

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

625-capacity wine centre proposed in historic Kelowna building

The building at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Water Street, in Kelowna, was built in 1908

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

Shuswap dance students to perform on screen at Enderby’s drive-in theatre

Spectators will pull in, park and watch the performances from the comfort of their vehicles

Penticton company set to launch channel cruises in June

Company says, “lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place.”

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport’s domestic and international flights have drastically dropped since the pandemic began

Most Read