The tradition Indigenous place name of LAU,WELNEW joined the more recent name of John Dean Provincial Park on Mount Newton in 2019. (Youtube screenshot)

The tradition Indigenous place name of LAU,WELNEW joined the more recent name of John Dean Provincial Park on Mount Newton in 2019. (Youtube screenshot)

B.C. scholar says restoring Indigenous place names a step toward reconciliation

University of Victoria’s Jeff Corntassel says it’s a statement of ‘we’re still here’

A scholar at the University of Victoria says the restoration of Indigenous place names has intensified in recent years as part of the reconciliation process, but suggests more needs to be done.

“It opens the door to an initial conversation around places and the significance of places to Indigenous peoples,” said Jeff Corntassel, associate director of UVic’s Centre for Indigenous Research and Community-Led Engagement.

“So it is a necessary, but insufficient condition for reconciliation. It’s part of the truth telling that often precedes what might be called meaningful reconciliation and envisioning a shared future together.”

Corntassel, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said restoration of Indigenous place names represents a reclamation of place with broader implications.

“In a sense, it is a large statement of ‘we are still here,’” he said. “These other European names do not reflect our relationships, our intimate notions of place.”

RELATED: Central Saanich councillor wants road signs to use WSANEC names

The name restoration process has also helped to revitalize Indigenous languages, ceremonies and ultimately, a larger philosophy.

“Our Indigenous knowledge systems are located in place, so restoring these place names are also in a sense honouring our knowledge system and honouring our world views,” Corntassel said. “That goes way beyond symbolic.”

RELATED: Campground near Sidney renamed to recognize First Nations

Toponymy (the study of place names) has generated growing interest in recent years, with several voices calling for greater recognition of Aboriginal place names.

Both the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples have called for greater recognition of pre-colonization Aboriginal place names.

Notable examples in B.C. include the renaming to Haida Gwaii of the Queen Charlotte Islands, the use of Salish Sea for the waters of Juan de Fuca and Georgia straits, and on the Peninsula, the renaming of Dean Park to include its traditional Aboriginal name, LAU,WELNEW.

Corntassel acknowledged criticism of and resistance to this process.

For example, he has heard concerns that drivers could get lost due to unfamiliar Indigenous road names. Elsewhere, the default signage of local landmarks still reflects colonial naming practices, he said.

“I think people view landmarks as something they can identify with and they are not prone to change those. So there is a real resistance to shifting that narrative. So really what we are talking about is the messy process of decolonizing people’s thinking.”

RELATED: LETTER: Name change erases contribution of man who made campground possible

This restoration has unfolded against larger changes, which have seen entire First Nations and Aboriginal individuals reclaim their traditional names, the long overdue discarding of racist nicknames in professional sports, and ongoing, long-running disputes over access to natural resources.

“All these things speak to the larger efforts of Indigenous peoples to re-assert their self-determining authority,” Corntassel said.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Housing survey launched for select Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas
Next story
Massive jade boulder returns to Cache Creek store six months after daring heist

Just Posted

An injured bear is being sought in Lake Country with an arrow in its left shoulder. (Conservation Officer photo)
Injured bear with arrow in shoulder sought in Lake Country

Conservation Officers ask residents to be on the lookout for the animal

Vernon hockey product Andrew Ebbett has retired as a player and has moved into the front office of his former club team, SC Bern, in Bern, Switzerland, as he was named the club’s new general manager. (Hockey Canada Images)
Vernon hockey star moves into Swiss club front office

Olympian Andrew Ebbett named general manager of club team in Bern, Switzerland, where he starred for five years

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Costco rocks: Big box store looks to ‘crush’ at new Kelowna location

Big rocks are proving too big for construction crews, prompting an ask to the city to use a mobile crusher

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof returns Aug. 21, 2021. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)
Artists wanted for Vernon gallery’s parkade party

Riot on the Roof returns to the Neon Gardens for 13th year this August

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The total weight of ants on Earth may have outweighed the total weight of people

Your morning start for Friday, June 11, 2021

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

Shemaine Sugarcane, the owner of the Okanagan Lake Serpent Mobile Barber Shop. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Sugarcane cuts customer Aaron Coombs’s hair. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Kelowna’s mobile barbershop, the Okanagan Lake Serpent

“I could set up anywhere like a food truck. The more I thought about it, the more I realized, what could go wrong?”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm police are investigating an overnight crime spree that occurred in Blind Bay overnight on June 9/10. (File photo)
Reported vehicle theft part of overnight crime spree in the Shuswap

RCMP believe suspects in stolen vehicle used bank cards taken from other vehicles

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)
Kelowna-Mission MLA brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night, April 19. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight B.C. condo fire

Local watershed group concerned about harm to creek and wants better protocols in place

Most Read