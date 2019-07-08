B.C. sailors dominate the podium at Sail West 2019 in Kelowna’s Lower Mission

The Central Okanagan Sailing Association is proud of their success

The Central Okanagan Sailing Association hosted the 2019 Sail West competition that saw sailors from across western and central Canada journey to the Okanagan Lake on July 4 to 7. (submitted)

British Columbia sailors dominated the podium at the Sail West 2019 competition, hosted by the Central Okanagan Sailing Association (COSA) from July 4 to 7.

Sailing teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba congregated and competed in this year’s meet, enjoying the favourable sailing weather overtop Okanagan Lake.

COSA sailor, Claire Ramsey took gold in the optimist blue fleet for optimist sailors between the ages of 11 and 12. Other COSA optimist sailors finished well, with Kyle Wright earning a fourth-place finish in the optimist blue fleet and Tyler Rubadeau earning a 10th place finish in the optimist red fleet, for optimist sailors age 13 and up.

The White Optimist Fleet for sailors 10 and under was won by Wyatt Gitt from West Vancouver, followed closely by COSA sailor Kai Ramsey.

The laser 4.7 fleet included two COSA race team members, with Ryan Rubadeau earning second place, beating out teammates Gabriella Littleton in fifth and Ava Halpein in sixth.

In the laser full rig fleet, COSA sailor Zane Halperin finished in third place, after first and second place finishers Matthew Stranaghan from West Vancouver and Victoria’s Cole Ashley.

Ian Wright was the top local finisher, earning a ninth place finish, in the laser radial fleet, which was the largest fleet in the regatta with 36 sailors competing for gold.

Kelley Poole from Victoria earned first place, Trevor Davis from Victoria earned second place and Fraser Buck from Vancouver earned third place.

