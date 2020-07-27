B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP in relation to weekend death

The Independent Investigations Office has opened a file investigating the Kelowna RCMP for a July 25 death

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the Kelowna RCMP to determine if the police bear any responsibility in a death that occurred in Kelowna on Saturday, July 25.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) has opened a file related to the death, but no further information has been provided. The identity of the deceased, the circumstances of their death and the local RCMP’s involvement with the individual is currently unknown.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to both the RCMP and the IIOBC.

