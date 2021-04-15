Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Not everyone is able to grab the helping hand extended by the B.C. government to businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Norm Scott, president of Prince Edward Branch # 91 of the Royal Canadian Legion in the Greater Victoria suburb of Langford, is dismayed that they will not receive any part of the $50 million announced April 8 in support of more than 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres.

“Legions are not eligible for any COVID relief so far,” Scott said. “We fall under the federal Legion Act as a non-profit, but we’re not registered with the province as a non-profit,” Scott explained. “That disallows us for being eligible for any funding from the province, but we do pay provincial taxes.”

RELATED: Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

“So for us to stay afloat, we’re struggling in the same boat as restaurants, bars, and small businesses that are struggling,” Scott noted. “The bills for hydro, gas, water and other expenses don’t stop coming in. We’re very disappointed we don’t qualify.”

Scott points out that the Legion in Langford has been around for more than 90 years and continues to make significant contributions to veterans, families and the community through support programs, scholarships, sponsoring sports teams, and other initiatives.

“We know the province values Royal Canadian Legions, but this does not reflect that value,” he said. “We want the government to take a deeper look at supporting non-profit organizations so we can continue to do the work we do for veterans and families in need in our community.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: South Okanagan road rage caught on camera
Next story
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Just Posted

Matt Nicholas, owner of Vernon's Black Crow Cannabis, runs one of the many pot shops now open in town. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Cannabis shops paying premium to operate in Vernon

Business licence fee is $2,000, compared to $135 for other businesses

Vernon Secondary School, along with Clarence Fulton, has had seven exposures to date. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
More COVID-19 exposures at two Vernon high schools

Both schools have each had seven exposures to date

Vernon city Coun. Scott Anderson said he took what he could get this year in terms of the fire pit project in Polson Park, but he’d like to see it expand to local beaches in the future. (Contributed)
Councillor wants to see Vernon fire pit project expanded

City staff report no or low use of project in winter months of pilot project

A new 12-lot subdivision is proposed in the Foothills. (Google Maps)
Upset builds over proposed Foothills development in Vernon

12-lot Reservoir Road subdivision under consideration off Foothills Drive

Interior Health reported 288 cases in Central Okanagan, up from the previous week’ 214. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Okanagan

Interior Health recorded 288 cases of the virus from April 4 to 10

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

Nicola Hill, one of the speakers who lost her son, said five years into the crisis things are only getting worse and action is needed immediately. (Screenshot)
Grieving Okanagan mothers, drug users, recovering addicts share stories about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Those affected say ‘archaic’ drug policies caused thousands of preventable deaths 5 years into overdose crisis

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Thomas Kruger-Allen
Penticton beach attacker heading back to court for further assaults

Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Burning hedge between Salmon Arm homes gives cause to FireSmart properties

Firefighters make quick work of blaze, siding damaged on one residence

Most Read