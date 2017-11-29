B.C.’s mental health detention system violates charter rights: report

Community Legal Assistance Society calls for Mental Health Act overhaul

A report by the Community Legal Assistance Society is calling for an independent commission to overhaul the Mental Health Act, saying B.C.’s mental health detention system violates charter rights.

The report, released Wednesday by society lawyer Laura Johnston, said mental health detentions in B.C. have increased dramatically over the last 10 years, but the number of voluntary mental health admissions has remained virtually unchanged.

“Disturbing practices” within the provincial Mental Health Act are to blame, Johnston wrote, such as female patients routinely have their clothes removed by male staff, including security guards from private companies, and people in care being put in solitary confinement or involuntarily given treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy.

READ MORE: Justice reform tightens release rules for dangerously insane

The report also highlights what Johnston called “deep flaws” in the legal process for those detained, including the act of permiting indefinite detention with no mandatory periodic oversight, and a lack of independant legal aid for detainees specifically in regards to their detention.

“Our mental health system is increasingly interacting with people with mental health problems in an adversarial way by removing their rights, rather than in a voluntary way that promotes autonomy and collaboration in the recovery process,” Johnston said in a news release. “We need to ask why and take a hard look at what is going on in this detention system.”

The report calls on the ministries of health and mental health and addictions to create an independent law reform commission to overhaul the Mental Health Act – a practice Johnston said is already underway in other provinces.

“B.C.’s mental health detention system has been operating in darkness for too long,” she said.

The province has not yet commented.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
War criminal drinks poison in court and dies
Next story
Ottawa adds ‘kick in guts’ to wildfire disaster for B.C. couple

Just Posted

Powder alert at Big White

Ski resort east of Kelowna gets a nice dumping of fresh powder in the past 24 hours

High proportion of Kelowna residents working from home

From Peachland to Lake Country, the proportion of residents who work from home is high

UPDATE: West Kelowna RCMP issue letter to pot dispensaries

The letter was issued today

BrainTrust lifeline for Kelowna single mom

Importance of Giving Tuesday hits home for Maureen Adams

Council to ask province for safety improvements at Three Valley Gap

Request follows resident’s close-call with falling debris in October

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

War criminal drinks poison in court and dies

A convicted Croatian war criminal has died after swallowing what he said was poison

Ottawa adds ‘kick in guts’ to wildfire disaster for B.C. couple

Pensioners gets no assistance, threat of huge tax on salvage logging

Average B.C. commute is 26 minutes: census

British Columbians are putting a priority on affordable living costs over time spent on the road

Kamloops RCMP celebrates local heroes

Kamloops RCMP held their annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony to acknowledge contributions to keeping Kamloops safe.

B.C.’s mental health detention system violates charter rights: report

Community Legal Assistance Society calls for Mental Health Act overhaul

Trump retweets racially divisive videos about Muslims

President Trump retweets videos purporting to show violence by Muslims

B.C. Conservatives demand pot rules

The party is demanding the BC NDP government include education on the dangers of cannabis

N. Korea fires missile it says is ‘significantly more’ powerful

North Korea announced it launched its most powerful weapon yet early Wednesday

Most Read