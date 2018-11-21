HMCS Edmonton rescues two sea turtles tangled in fishing lines in the space of 90 minutes. (CAF Operations/Twitter)

B.C.’s HMCS Edmonton rescues two more sea turtles

Warship credited with a turtle rescue earlier in November

  • Nov. 21, 2018 7:00 a.m.
  • News

HMCS Edmonton rescued two sea turtles tangled in fishing lines in the space of 90 minutes, Canadian Armed Forces Operations reported on Twitter, Nov. 17.

The ship was patrolling on Operation Caribbe when they spotted the sea creatures and launched an inflatable boat to free them.

READ ALSO: Victoria-based navy ship credited with sea turtle rescue

HMCS rescued the turtles as part of Operation Caribbe in which Canada sends Canadian Armed Forces ships and aircraft to help Operation Martillo. This U.S.-led effort involves 14 countries and aims to stop drug trafficking in the Caribbean. This operation involves periodic deployments, with different ships and aircraft participating at different times during the year.

On Nov. 2, HMCS Edmonton was also credited with another sea turtle rescue tangled in the rigging of a buoy while investigating the buoy for contraband.

HMCS Moncton, Nanaimo and Edmonton are currently deployed on the operation and conducting patrols until December.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

HMCS Edmonton rescues two sea turtles tangled in fishing lines in the space of 90 minutes. (CAF Operations/Twitter)

HMCS Edmonton rescues two sea turtles tangled in fishing lines in the space of 90 minutes. (CAF Operations/Twitter)

Previous story
Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death
Next story
Richard Oland was killed ‘in a rage,’ prosecutor tells son’s murder trial

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school trustees ponder future of Rutland Middle School

Planning and facilities committee to weigh in on frustrating lack of progress

Kelowna RCMP look for suspects of Rutland break-in

Police are looking for two suspects after man was found with blood on his hands and face

Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The transit exchange and extension of Shepherd Road will open Saturday says city hall

Movie-making in Kelowna

Film crews will be shooting scenes around the city for a new movie until early December

Elf the musical comes alive at the Kelowna Actors Studio

The musical begins Dec. 5

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

Most Read