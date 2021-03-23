B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

People deemed clinically extremely vulnerable will be able to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting on March 29.

In a Tuesday (March 23) news release, the province said that about 200,000 with conditions that compromise their immunity will get a letter from the health ministry starting this week. That letter will let them begin to book appointments at noon on March 29.

The list of eligible conditions includes:

Solid organ transplant recipients

People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy

People with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy

People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

People having other targeted cancer treatments that can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell disease)

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection (biologic modifiers, high dose steroids, AZT, cyclophosphamide)

People who had their spleen removed

Adults with very significant developmental disabilities that increase risk

Adults on dialysis or with chronic kidney disease (stage 5)

Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired

Significant neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory support

