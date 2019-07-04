According to the B.C. government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on daylight saving time was launched last week. (123rf.com/Yukon News)

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

It seems British Columbians aren’t afraid to share their opinions on daylight saving time.

According to the provincial government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on the issue was launched last week. The number — a record, according to the province — is eight times more than the amount of survey responses — 19,291 — the province received in the seven days following the start of cannabis-regulation engagement.

The time survey asks residents to share their views on whether or not B.C. should continue to observe the bi-annual time change — from daylight saving time in the summer to standard time in the winter. It also aims to gauge if residents feel alignment with neighbouring provinces, territories and states is important.

The choices being considered: that the province continue to change clocks or that the province adopt year-round observance of daylight saving time.

The survey, which includes a link to background information on B.C. time observances, is set to remain open until July 19 at 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Wildfire Services help mop up Washington State fire
Next story
Bird behind power outage for Landmark area

Just Posted

Three Kelowna-area educators up for Premier’s award

Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education created to recognize exceptional teachers in B.C.

UPDATE: Westside crashes cause heavy southbound delays on Bennett Bridge

A two vehicle crash stalls traffic on Highway 97

Kelsey Serwa announces official retirement

The Kelowna-born ski cross champion is hanging up the skis

Motorbike and car collide in Kelowna

The motorbike rider was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

West Kelowna: Music in the Park kicks off its second season

Weekly outdoor concerts plugged in for the summer

Renegade Riot revved for Okanagan

Motorcycle rally rolls into Cherryville for third annual event

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain: The Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Threats allegedly made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Most Read