Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to 437 Friday, 3 more deaths

Hospital cases down slightly as booster doses continue

B.C. public health teams reported 437 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from below 300 at the start of the week.

There are 211 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, down from 220 on Thursday, with 72 in intensive care, down by one in the 24 hours up to Dec. 10. There were three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, for a total of 2,381 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s vaccine campaign has delivered 8.9 million doses so far, with booster third doses being offered to people age 65 and older starting this week.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: COVID-19 spreads at UVic after off-campus events

RELATED: Business Christmas parties OK for more than 50

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: Crews working around the clock to repair storm-ravaged Coquihalla

Just Posted

Vernon actor Harrison Co is featured in the Hallmark Christmas movie Fixing Up Christmas, which airs on CityTV at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (IMDB photo)
Vernon actor shines in Hallmark Christmas movie shot in Kelowna, airing tonight

Packman Opens Hearts serves Monday meals to those on the streets out of the back of their truck in the Mission Boutique parking lot. (Contributed)
Christmas dinner donations needed for Vernon’s homeless

More lifts are open at SilverStar Mountain Resort thanks to 43 cm of snow in the past week. The Silver Woods Express lift is open Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (@beardofbeez photo)
More snow means more lifts open at SilverStar Mountain Resort

The wind whips up the hair of a pedestrian on a chilly winter day. (File photo)
Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap