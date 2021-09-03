B.C. has reached 85 per cent of eligible people with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. has reached 85 per cent of eligible people with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s COVID-19 spread slows to 671 Friday, hospital cases still rising

Three more deaths, one more senior care home outbreak

B.C. public health teams recorded 671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, down from 801 on Thursday, but hospitalization and intensive care patients continued to increase.

There are 215 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 3, up from 199 Thursday, with 118 in intensive care, up from 116 in the past 24 hours. The latest infections bring the total active cases across the province to 5,872.

There have been three additional deaths recorded, all in the Interior Health region. One new health care outbreak has been declared at Menno Home seniors facility in Abbotsford, bringing the current number of health care outbreaks to 21, including acute care areas at Peace Arch, Chilliwack and Fort St. John hospitals.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region are:

• 230 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,689 active

• 78 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,077 active

• 230 new cases in Interior Health, 1,965 active

• 89 new cases in Northern Health, 595 active

• 44 new cases in Island Health, 539 active

