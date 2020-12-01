B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. recorded another 656 cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, Dec. 1, reversing a slight decrease as the province comes out of the weekend with strict restrictions on travel and indoor activities still in place.

Another 16 people have died in B.C. from COVID-19 related causes, for a total of 457. As of Tuesday, the number of hospitalized people went from 316 to 336, and the number in intensive care went from 75 to 76.

B.C. recorded more than 2,000 new cases over the weekend, 750 on Saturday, 731 on Sunday and 596 as of Monday, with 46 deaths over the weekend, the highest three-day total so far.

#COVID19BC daily cases by health region up to Nov 30, Fraser in purple. pic.twitter.com/FIZIOV4Zvu — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) December 1, 2020

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus