Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)

B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

A team in Vancouver is developing a COVID-19 breath test that, if successful, could garner results in as fast as a minute.

The technology was originally researched as a way to detect early signs of lung cancer, said respirologist Dr. Renelle Myers, at the BC Cancer Research Institute.

“We knew that our technology had great potential to help find a non-invasive, highly accurate COVID-19 test,” added clinician-scientist Dr. Stephen Lam.

The way it’s done: a patient exhales into a small tube. The breath sample is then analyzed for the presence of COVID-19 using a portable machine.

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money for parties involved.

British Columbians currently have access to two primary COVID-19 tests – the nasal cavity swab and a gargle with saline. Results for both take on average 24 hours to come back.

RELATED: Easier, quicker saliva sampling eyed for next stage of COVID-19 testing

Dr. Myers and Lam have already tested 300 study participants, some already COVID-19 positive and others who have displayed mild symptoms of the respiratory virus.

So far, they’ve identified several distinct compounds from COVID-19 positive participants, which will be used to program the technology to identify positive or negative test results.

The research is being partially funded by Concord Pacific, a real estate development company that provided around $125,000 to purchase a portable machine for the team.

Terry Hui, Concord Pacific CEO, said the creation, “has the potential of expanding to also be a quick test for other infectious diseases.”

Hui hopes to see the test used to help families and communities “get back to normal,” by quick-testing at special occasions such as weddings.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs (VIDEO)

With success gained from use as a COVID-19 test, researchers then hope to move on using the breath-based technology to detect lung cancer – their original plan.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Cancer FoundationCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment
Next story
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

Just Posted

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue is on-scene of a second burn pile out of control, this one in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue battles second grassfire

Right as they finished the first job, crews raced to the 5400 block of Silver Star Road

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre will start its 20th season early, opening for the season Friday, March 19, 2021. (Starlight/Facebook)
Enderby’s Starlight Drive-in theatre gets early start on season

The outdoor movie theatre will start its 20th season this weekend

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crews working on out-of-control Vernon burn pile

Burn spread to some buildings on property on 25th Avenue Tuesday, March 16

A section of Mission Creek Greenway will be temporarily closed for two weeks.
Section of Mission Creek Greenway temporarily closed

Trails are undergoing restoration and repairs from flooding

WorkBC’s Wage Subsidy program is designed to help North Okanagan employers receive funding to hire employees and grow their business. (Black Press file photo)
Wage subsidy program helps North Okanagan employers

Program offered through WorkBC

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variants of concern

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Ivan McLelland, who played goalie for the 1955 World Champion Penticton Vees, celebrated is 90th birthday with a round of golf at Skaha Meadows Golf Course in Penticton March 15, 2021. His friends didn’t let him win, he joked. (Contributed)
Penticton hockey legend celebrates 90th birthday on the links

Ivan McLelland says there has been so much more to his long life in Penticton than just hockey

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Snow packs across the province are above normal as of March 1, 2021. (BC River Forecast Centre Image)
La Niña spring foretells possible flood conditions for Shuswap, Southern Interior

Snow packs are higher but the weather in the coming months is most important flood predictor

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Most Read