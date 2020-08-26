Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Ontario’s overly cautious approach to COVID-19 testing is endangering lives and hindering efforts to rein in soaring infections that are ravaging long-term care facilities, filling ICU beds and lurking silently in communities, say critics alarmed by the province’s admission that labs can handle four times the number of tests they receive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

The province is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths as of Wednesday (Aug. 26).

The update came in a joint statement issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Wednesday’s new cases bring the number of total confirmed cases in B.C. to 5,304, of which 896 are active. There have been 203 deaths so far due to COVID-19.

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU.

In their statement, health officials urged British Columbians to show “resiliency and determination” as the province seeks to get through the pandemic. Just hours after the education minister unveiled the latests back-to-school plans, Henry and Dix acknowledged that parents and students may be nervous to return to the classroom in the coming weeks.

”For parents in particular, there is the added challenge of navigating a new approach to in-class learning that includes a number of additional public health protocols and precautions,” health officials said.

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is understandable that many people have had increased anxiety and concern for the well-being of their families and themselves.”

The province reported no new health-care or community outbreaks. There are currently 12 outbreaks in health-care settings, 10 in long-term care and two in acute care.

