A hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, site as seen from the air near Fort St. John, B.C. JeremyWilliams.ca

B.C. regulator says fracking caused earthquakes near Fort St. John

Hydraulic fracturing involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into a well under pressure to break up tight underground rock and free trapped oil and gas.

The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has blamed fracking for three earthquakes in northeastern B.C. last month.

The provincial regulator says the events 20 kilometres south of Fort St. John on Nov. 29 occurred because of fluid injections during hydraulic fracturing at a Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. wellsite.

The events, which were felt but caused no surface damage, measured 3.4, 4.0 and 4.5 magnitude.

Fracking operations within the lower Montney formation were suspended after the earthquakes and are to remain suspended at the multi-well pad involved pending the results of a detailed technical review.

The commission says seven wells into the upper Montney formation had previously been drilled and completed by the Calgary-based company at the well pad with no seismic events larger than magnitude 2.5 detected.

The immediate shut down of operations is required when an induced seismic event in that region reaches or exceeds a 3.0 magnitude.

Hydraulic fracturing involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into a well under pressure to break up tight underground rock and free trapped oil and gas.

Read more: 4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fort St. John

Read more: Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

Companies in this article: (TSX:CNQ)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Person killed in B.C. storm identified as woman in her 20s
Next story
Cannabis company’s campaign to match hikes with strains of weed called ‘irresponsible’

Just Posted

Rockets’ Lassi Thomson released from Team Finland

The defenceman will not join Finland at the World Juniors

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Updated: West Kelowna man arrested after threatening police

Residents are reporting a heavy police presence

Vancouver Career College ending operations at current location in Kelowna

A decision will be made in January if the college will leave the city entirely

Remembering Nathan Piche in the Winfield Winter Classic

Friends and community come together every year

VIDEO: How to keep your Christmas tree fresh

Check out these tips to keep that tree going strong

New drone sighting shuts down London’s Gatwick, again

Extra security measures had been put in place to prevent drones from intruding on the airport

More talk than action on increasing caribou protection: federal report

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will have to step in with emergency protection orders, advocates say

Injunction extended against camps blocking B.C. LNG pipeline work

The order now extends to all LNG blockades south of Houston

Toppled power lines trap people in B.C. dispatcher’s record-breaking day

Wind storm generated roughly 500 emergency calls, mostly from central Vancouver Island

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Hundreds flock to White Rock pier to see storm’s aftermath

For some it was exciting to dig through the debris, but for many it was shocking and saddening to see the pier in two

Exxon Mobil, Imperial Oil pull B.C. LNG facility from environmental review

LNG project made the announcement one year after closing its Prince Rupert office

Finance Department predicts federal budget will be balanced by 2040

The annual update on the long-term outlook for federal finances says that if things go better than expected, the budget will be balanced or almost so by 2024.

Researchers to dig deep into bottom of Shuswap’s Mara Lake

UBC Okanagan to use core sample to analyze lake deposition over the centuries

Most Read