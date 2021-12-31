B.C. reduces isolation time to 5 days for mild COVID-19 symptoms

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem, head of B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, announce that pharmacies are taking part in the province’s booster campaign, Dec. 14, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Faced with a surge of absent staff in health care and other jobs, B.C.’s health ministry is shortening the self-isolation period for vaccinated people with mild COVID-19 symptoms from 10 days to five.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie said Friday that the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has shown that it becomes transmissible within one or two days, but also subsides more quickly. Vaccinated people with symptoms can resume activities after five days if their symptoms are easing. But those who still feel unwell or have a fever should stay in isolation for 10 days, the same as unvaccinated people.

Dr. Penny Ballem, head of B.C.’s vaccination program, said the booster dose program has expanded to 720 locations as of Dec. 31, and sports arenas, convention centres and other community facilities are being reactivated for vaccination clinics. The call centre at 1-833-838-2323 will be closed on New Year’s Day but will resume operation on Sunday, Dec. 2.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

more to come…

RELATED: B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases soar past 4,000 Thursday

RELATED: Omicron surge overwhelms B.C. testing, contact tracing

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus