(Black Press Media files)

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

A concerning 170 people died from fatal overdoses in B.C. in May, marking the highest number of deaths in a single month since the crisis was declared in 2016.

That’s roughly 11 people every two days, according to BC Coroners Service data released Thursday (June 11).

The spike in fatalities is part of a notable trend in the province as social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 has pushed drug users indoors.

In March, 113 people died from illicit drugs, followed by a further 118 people in April.

“More British Columbians died of overdose in one month than died in the whole first wave of COVID-19,” said Guy Felicella, a peer clinical supervisor with the BC Centre for Substance Use.

“All British Columbians should collectively share our grief and urge action to improve access to safer supply so people can get the help they need.”

A total of 554 people have fatally overdosed since the beginning of the year, with 128 lives lost in Vancouver, 72 in Surrey and 49 in Victoria.

Eighty-five per cent of all deaths have occurred indoors.

Most concerning, according to Postmortem toxicology results, is that nearly 20 per cent of the deaths in April and May involved extreme fentanyl concentrations. That’s compared to just nine per cent in January 2019 to March 2020.

“The drug supply is unpredictable and highly toxic, and has led to a sustained increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses from smoking and injection in recent months,” said Dr. Jane Buxton, harm reduction lead for the BC Centre for Disease Control.

“COVID-19 has added challenges and people may be feeling more isolated and anxious, but it’s important to continue to buddy up, or access local overdose prevention and supervised consumption services during this time.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dozing driver possible cause of semi crash near Sorrento
Next story
New innovation hub coming to downtown Vernon

Just Posted

Sausage factory fire sparks Okanagan history lesson

Former sausage maker leaves a legacy

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for South and Central Okanagan

The storm may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain

Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Police deployed a spike strip along Westside Road prior to the arrest

UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by semi-truck on Harvey Avenue

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning in Kelowna

West Kelowna indoor pools not opening for the summer

Physical distancing requirements are difficult to meet in indoor aquatic centres

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Fight to end racism begins at home

There are things everyone can do to address racism in Canada, only… Continue reading

Princeton’s Meals on Wheels program set to fold before end of month

Meals on Wheels, a service that supplies approximately eight Princeton seniors with… Continue reading

New innovation hub coming to downtown Vernon

The Naked Pig is currently being converted into a hub inspired by the Kelowna Innovation Centre

Okanagan Skaha School District searching for new secretary-treasurer

Board expects hiring process to be completed by end of July

Jet Ski, boat collide on Osoyoos Lake during windy conditions

No serious injuries, fire chief encouraged safety, doesn’t want to see another tragedy

Kelowna man’s alleged hamster torture prompts PETA response

PETA is calling for PetSmart to stop selling live animals after a Kelowna man allegedly tortured three hamsters he bought there

Kamloops Mountie rescues woman from fire

The constable was on patrol on June 10 at 2 p.m. when she saw smoke and flames billowing from a home

Video series focuses on people behind Salmon Arm’s big ideas

Pandemic opens opportunity for Salmon Arm Arts Centre to focus on internet content creation

Most Read