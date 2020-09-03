B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Rob Fleming discuss return to school in fall, B.C. legislature, July 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

B.C. recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19 Sept. 3, continuing a high case number that is partly due to an increase in testing.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said better detection through testing has reduced the number of unknown infection points around the province.

B.C. recorded one more death in long-term care, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the coronavirus pandemic to 210. There have been two new cases found in care homes, one in Surrey and one at Point Grey Private Hospital in Vancouver.

Outbreak protocols are in place at Cherington Place long-term care facility in Surrey, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health said Sept. 3. The staff member is in self-isolation at home and twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents has begun. Control measures include restrictions of staff and resident movement and additional cleaning and infection control measures.

An outbreak at Maple Ridge Seniors Village has been declared over, bringing the number of active health care outbreaks in B.C. to 11.

RELATED: What happens if B.C. returns to COVID lockdown?

RELATED: Broadway subway key to recovery, Horgan says

Henry released the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s latest epidemiological data, showing the increase in recent weeks in local COVID-19 infections from unknown sources and identified clusters within communities.

The BCCDC reports testing increased more than nine per cent for the week ended Aug. 28, with 28,025 tests conducted. There were 576 positive tests, a rate of 2.1 per cent positive that is down slightly from the previous week.

Dix noted that by July 23, the B.C. health care system was one third of the way through the backlog of more than 17,000 patients whose scheduled surgery was postponed due to the pandemic.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance
Next story
Okanagan College’s new online supports builds resilience amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Water quality advisory lifted at Mabel Lake near Enderby

RDNO, IH rescinds advisory following ‘GOOD’ rating

Community Champion: Ethel Thomas teaches respect without judgment

A Residential School survivor, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Splatsin Elder teaches respect

Okanagan College’s new online supports builds resilience amid COVID-19

New online counselling initiative eases high anxiety brought on by pandemic, online learning

Not all Lake Country residents in favour of proposed isthmus development

Petition started to leave waterfront untouched as district garners feedback on concept designs

Cyclist hit on Vernon roadway

Crews arriving on scene, motorists may experience delays

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

Penticton man charged after allegedly holding girlfriend against her will

Prolific offender Ian James MacDonald, 41, is facing several charges

Truck reported stolen in Greenwood held Penticton Indian Band councillor’s cultural object

The object is a fasting feather the councilor says he was given after a long fast in Penticton

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Trial next year for Kamloops pair charged with murder in gang-related shooting

Gordie Braaten, 37, and Hugh McIntosh, 52, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder

Most Read