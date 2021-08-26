Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Premier John Horgan announce vaccine identification program for access to restaurants, sports events, weddings and other shared public events, B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. records 724 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as infection climbs

Two more deaths in Interior region, still province’s hot spot

B.C. public health teams recorded another 724 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, continuing a steep climb in infections as indoor mask rules and other restrictions take effect province-wide.

There are 149 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Aug. 26, up from 139 in the past 24 hours, and 83 in intensive care, up from 79. There have been two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, both in the Interior Health region, which continues to lead among B.C.’s five health regions in new infections.

The seven-day moving average of new cases has climbed steeply since falling below 40 in early July, up to more than 600 this week.

Of the 4,413 new cases recorded Aug. 18 to 24, 71 per cent (3,031) were in people who were not vaccinated, 11.5 per cent (509) partially vaccinated and 17.5 per cent (773) were fully vaccinated. Of the hospitalized cases, nearly 79 per cent were not vaccinated.

There have been no additional outbreaks in the health care system, with 14 facilities in outbreak protocol including an acute care area at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock. The remainder are long-term care or assisted living facilities.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region in the 24 hours up to Aug. 26:

• 185 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,319 active

• 142 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,432 active

• 271 new cases in Interior Health, 2,014 active

• 62 new cases in Northern Health, 361 active

• 64 new cases in Island Health, 502 active

RELATED: Vaccine registrations triple after B.C. access card announced

RELATED: Vaccination proof required Sept. 13 for movies, restaurants

