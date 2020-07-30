A hospital worker wearing a face shield and mask is seen at a COVID-19 assessment centre for staff at Lions Gate Hospital, in North Vancouver, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

There have been 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. in the past 24 hours, officials confirmed Thursday (July 30).

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 3,591.

There have been no new deaths, keeping the total number of lives lost due to the novel coronavirus at 194, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Of those battling the disease, five are in hospital.

More to come.

