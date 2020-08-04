B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

There have been 146 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed active infections in the province to 319.

There were no new deaths, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Tuesday (Aug. 4).

Broken down by day, provincial health officer said that 43 people tested positive from Friday to Saturday, 29 on Sunday, 46 on Monday and 28 through Tuesday.

Eight people are battling the illness in hospital, four of those in intensive care.

“We knew events that happened in the previous couple of weeks being exposed and developing illness,” Henry said, adding that the majority are related prior to this past B.C. Day long weekend.

“Many remain related to private gatherings and small parties in the last month.”

Three active outbreaks, including a new one in Maple Ridge where an employee at a seniors’ care home has tested positive.

A total of 3,787 people have contracted the virus since late January, with a roughly 86 per cent recovery rate.

More to come.

Most Read