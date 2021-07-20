Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reaches 80% COVID-19 vaccination starts for 12 and older

76 new cases reported Tuesday, no deaths or outbreaks

B.C. public health teams reached a milestone Tuesday with 80 per cent of all eligible people aged 12 and up getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and recorded another day without deaths or new outbreaks in senior care homes.

The health ministry reported 76 new cases for July 20, up from between 40 and 60 over the previous three days. There are 695 active cases in the province, up from 653 on Monday, 50 in hospital, up one in the past 24 hours, and 12 in intensive care, the same as the past two days.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfire season, preparing for potential ‘mass evacuation’

Just Posted

Rylie Nicholls of Lake Country was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital after an onset of leg pain that quickly worsened. A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $30,000 in three days to support the Nicholls family in the youngster’s medical battle. (GoFundMe photo)
Nearly $30K raised for Lake Country ‘spitfire’ battling illness

More than $3,100 has been raised to help Chance Weder in his recovery after being struck by a truck on 30th Avenue and 30th Street on July 16, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Vernon pedestrian’s sense of humour intact after serious collision

A truck fire came dangerously close to a home on Okanagan Landing Road Monday morning before firefighters doused the blaze. (BX Dobs photo)
Suspicious truck fire spreads near Vernon

The Bunting Road fire burning above a number of cabins on Mabel Lake, where residents remain on evacuation alert. (Randy Smith photo)
Evacuations ordered for homes on east side of Mabel Lake