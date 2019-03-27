A Chilliwack RCMP officer faces one charge of driving without due care and attention after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road near this location on March 30, 2018. (Google Street View) The RCMP’s watchdog is investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on March 30. (Google Street View)

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack RCMP officer has been charged after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road a year ago.

Const. Yannick Leblanc faces one count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act for the incident on March 30, 2018 while the officer was on duty.

Immediately after the woman was struck, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) was notified and started an investigation.

They began by seeking two specific “key witnesses.” The IIOBC reported that two pedestrians were seen walking northbound on the west side of Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue next to the Sardis Library at at the time of the collision.

• READ MORE: Police watchdog seeks two ‘key witnesses’ after pedestrian struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

After the elderly woman was struck, she was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital in serious condition, but soon after her medical status stabilized.

Following the IIOBC investigation, the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO determined the officer may have committed an offence and a report was submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS).

On March 27, a charge was sworn in provincial court in Chilliwack, and Leblanc’s first appearance on the matter is set for April 23.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer,” according to a BCPS press release.

The IIOBC is an independent civilian oversight agency which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. It does not require any allegation of wrongdoing.

• RELATED: Vedder road shut down after pedestrian struck March 27

• RELATED: IIO seeks drivers who may have witnessed fatality after Taser incident in Chilliwack

