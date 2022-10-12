B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Horgan says it’s laughable for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan calls Alberta premier’s comments on unvaccinated ‘laughable’

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says it’s “laughable” for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.

Horgan, who will step down as B.C. premier later this year, made the comment in an interview with C-FAX Radio in Victoria.

Danielle Smith was sworn in yesterday as Alberta’s new premier after the United Conservative Party elected her in a leadership race to replace Jason Kenney as leader and premier.

Smith, who is 51, says she will shake up the top tier of the health system within three months and amend provincial human rights law to protect those who choose not to get vaccinated.

Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, says Smith’s comments would be laughable if she weren’t the premier.

He says Smith’s comments are offensive because there was still forced sterilization and residential schools in her lifetime.

Bratt notes that gay marriage also wasn’t legal across the country until 2005.

The Canadian Press

