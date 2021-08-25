B.C. paramedics share back-to-school hygiene tips

Proper handwashing and masking will be key to reducing the spread of germs in schools

Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. is sharing tips on how kids can practise good hygiene as they head back to school. (Shutterstock photo)

With back to school right around the corner, B.C. Ambulance Paramedics are sharing some tips to help kids practice hand and mask hygiene.

RELATED: Masks required for Grade 4 and older in B.C. as part of return-to-school plan

“Research shows that children as young as three understand the concept of germs,” said Sherry Trider, Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.’s public education director. “Good hand hygiene starts at home and now we need to take it to classrooms.”

Trider suggests parents follow these tips to teach their children about the importance of good hygiene practices:

Put glitter on your child’s hands and let them play with a few toys. Afterwards, show your child where all the glitter has gotten to and explain that just like glitter, germs will stick to everything and that’s why handwashing is so important.

Remind children to sing “Happy Birthday” twice before they finish washing their hands.

Teach them proper handwashing, including fingertips, under the fingernails and around the thumbs.

Make sure face masks are clean, dry and properly fitted.

Use a lanyard on face masks for younger children to avoid dropped or lost masks.

Let your child pick a personalized mask to reflect their personality and style.

RELATED: Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe

Every year, Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. offers back-to-school safety tips and education for parents and families to enjoy the school year safely. Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. President Troy Clifford said that with the increased spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, it’s more important than ever for parents and children to pay attention to good hygiene practices.