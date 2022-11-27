B.C. Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced changes Nov. 27 to how internationally-trained doctors can practice in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced changes Nov. 27 to how internationally-trained doctors can practice in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. opens doors to more internationally-trained doctors with new changes

Province tripling spots in licensing program, expediting process for U.S. physicians

B.C. is making the long-awaited move to reduce barriers to internationally-trained doctors looking to practice in the province.

Premier David Eby announced the changes Sunday (Nov. 27), including tripling the number of spots in B.C.’s licensing program, introducing a new associate physician program, allowing foreign medical graduates to start their accreditation process from their home country, and creating an expedited track for American physicians.

The most quantifiable change will be the increase from 32 to 96 annual seats in the Practice Ready Assessment program by March 2024. The program is the only path for internationally-trained doctors to take to be licensed in B.C.

For those with medical training but not all the credentials required to enter the Practice Ready Assessment program, B.C. is introducing an associate physicians program, where people can work under the supervision of licensed doctors in acute-care settings. Over the coming months, the province said it hopes to further expand the program to community care settings as well.

Eby said they’re also working with Canada’s colleges of doctors and physicians to begin allowing internationally-trained doctors to start their accreditation process from their current country, instead of having to make expensive moves sometimes years in advance.

Most immediately, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. is changing its bylaws to allow doctors who have trained in the U.S. for three years to practice medicine in community care settings, such as urgent care centres and family practices. The province said these changes should be in place by January.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DoctorsHealthcare

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mission accomplished: UVic satellite reaches International Space Station

Just Posted

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

The inaugural Family Winter Fest took place at the Parkinson Recreational Centre in Kelowna on Saturday, Nov. 26 (Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
Inaugural Family Winter Fest takes place in Kelowna

The West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary is hosting their third annual ‘Wine and Dine’ at participating restaurants and liquors from Dec. 1-7 in West Kelowna, Westbank, and Peachland to raise money for the Westside Salvation Army. (West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary/Facebook)
West Kelowna Rotary ‘Wine and Dine’ returns to support Salvation Army

The city of Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Heavy snowfall, strong winds forecasted for most of the Okanagan

Pop-up banner image