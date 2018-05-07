Georgia Simmerling has retired from ski cross racing, but intends to continue track cycling with an eye towards the 2020 Olympic Games. (Canadian Press)

B.C. Olympian Georgia Simmerling retires from ski cross

She will continue cycling after helping Canada win Olympic bronze in team pursuit in 2016

Georgia Simmerling has retired from ski cross racing, but intends to continue track cycling with an eye towards the 2020 Olympic Games.

Simmerling, from West Vancouver, B.C., helped Canada’s cycling team win Olympic bronze in team pursuit in 2016.

The 29-year-old raced downhill and super-G at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., before transitioning to ski cross and racing for Canada at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Simmerling was a ski cross medal contender for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but crashed at a World Cup in Nakiska, Alta., just prior to those games.

She broke both legs and tore knee ligaments, which were season-ending injuries.

This injury has been the hardest mentally and physically to overcome so I’ve had to work the hardest I have ever to maintain a positive outlook and keep focused,” Simmerling said Monday in a statement from Alpine Canada.

“I believe a positive mind feeds the body and my body is responding to that. It’s amazing to see the progression every day.”

In Simmerling’s absence, Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., and Brittany Phelan of Quebec City won gold and silver medals respectively in Pyeongchang.

“Georgia is the most positive, passionate and dedicated person I know,” Serwa said. “She has redefined what is possible as the only Canadian athlete in history to complete and be successful in three different sports at three Olympic Games.”

Simmerling closes out her ski career with nine World Cup medals.

“I didn’t expect to be starting from scratch in my pursuit to the 2020 Games,” said Simmerling. “It’s a bit daunting but I’m really excited to get back to a sport that I have more information about than I did the last time I started in it.

“With my personal successes in cycling and with my teammates, I’m really excited about the prospect of being on a team again.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Southern B.C. flooding victims asked to check in safe on Facebook
Next story
No municipal break for B.C. health care payroll tax

Just Posted

Okanagan domestic use water well sign-up frustration mounts

Province lagging on well application approval process

Trial scheduled for man accused in 2013 Kelowna woman’s murder

Jay Thomson, 61, will go to trial on for second degree murder Jan. 14, 2019.

Suspects sought in Naked Cafe break-in

The suspect forcibly gained entrance to the cafe.

Parents need to put down their phones, warns Okanagan speech-language pathologist

“Our brains are hardwired to learn from face-to-face communication.”

‘It’s not on’ defence fails to sway judge in Kelowna

Man ticketed for using an electronic device while driving, despite it not being in use.

Flood waters rise in Falkland

Spring melt hits small community near Vernon ahead of schedule

B.C. man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Surrey. A murder charge has been laid

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Public’s assistance requested in helping find Ronald Sjodin-Picul.

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C.’s ‘largest’ dispensary fine levied against Penticton operator

City hall published court order online, which mandated a $15,000 fine payment to city hall

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Most Read