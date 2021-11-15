Attorney General David Eby speaks in the B.C. legislature, Oct. 5, 2021. (Hansard TV)

B.C. moves to create protest ‘bubble zones’ for COVID-19 services

Hospitals targeted by anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations

The B.C. government is moving to give cabinet the authority to create protection zones around health care and other facilities that may be targeted by protesters against COVID-19 vaccine and treatment services.

Attorney General David Eby introduced a bill Monday that would “preserve safe and unimpeded access” for people going to work or receiving service, after hospitals were targeted by protesters objecting to proof-of-vaccination requirements for jobs and entry to restaurants and entertainment events.

more to come…

