B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

An eagle-eyed RCMP officer in Kamloops, B.C., has helped recover a valuable necklace stolen three months ago from a local jewelry store.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month.

Shelkie says that when the man came to the door, the officer noticed he was wearing a distinctive gold chain very similar to a necklace stolen on Sept. 17 from Fifth Avenue Jewellers.

The officer left but applied for a search warrant, which was approved and carried out on Dec. 10.

Shelkie says a necklace valued at $4,000 was recovered and a 28-year-old resident of the home was arrested.

The matter has been forwarded to Crown counsel to make a determination about charges. (CFJC)

The Canadian Press

