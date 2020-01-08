Nanaimo courthouse, where a B.C. Supreme Court case was held in the fall around indigenous smudging in a public school classroom. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. mom who claimed indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms loses case

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled against a Vancouver Island mother who claimed her daughter’s religious rights were violated when an indigenous smudging ceremony was performed in her elementary school classroom.

Candice Servatius, an evangelical Christian from Port Alberni, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court of B.C. against Alberni School District 70, arguing that her daughter’s rights to religious freedom were infringed on when she participated in a Nuu-chah-nulth smudging ceremony at John Howitt Elementary School in September 2015. Servatius’s petition also sought a court-ordered ban on the cultural practice in schools across B.C.

A week-long hearing took place in a Nanaimo courtroom late last year.

In his ruling released on Wednesday, Justice Douglas Thompson dismissed the case, explaining that Servatius “failed to establish” that the smudging ceremony infringed on her or her children’s “ability to act in accordance with their religious beliefs.”

RELATED: Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

RELATED: ‘Our culture is not a religion,’ indigenous educator tells Nanaimo court in case of smudging at school

RELATED: Student tells Nanaimo courtroom she wasn’t allowed to leave indigenous smudging ceremony

RELATED: Teacher says student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony at Vancouver Island school

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Five beds added to North Okanagan winter shelter
Next story
Two-vehicle crash near Harvey Ave in Kelowna

Just Posted

Winter vehicle accidents in Kelowna continue with Wednesday afternoon crash

A two car crash was reported off Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna-based cannabis company Allied Corp. to appear on the silver screen

Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne has selected Allied to be featured on two upcoming media segments

Kelowna to purge with a purpose at the Home Decor Closet Cleanout

Admission is $5 and gets you an entry for one of the door prizes

Rockets eyeing 3rd straight win in Wednesday battle against Royals

Kelowna hosts Victoria in rematch after 2-1 loss Jan. 3

Big White to host night skiing at discounted price

— Almost everything on the mountain will cost $12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Friday nights

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Five beds added to North Okanagan winter shelter

Turning Points winter shelter expands to serve 25 homeless a night following winter storms

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

Rural communities cut off from mail service

“From anywhere …to anyone” is the official motto of Canada Post. But… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Most Read