B.C. merchants warned against accepting fake U.S. bills

Can you identify these suspects?

Photo courtesy of Princeton RCMP.

A group of travelling counterfeiters is making its way through the province and they may be coming to your hometown.

Princeton RCMP have obtained photos of the suspects from video cameras in various businesses after owners were scammed out of at least $320 last weekend.

Police are warning merchants to carefully inspect all U.S. currency that is presented at the till.

“Anyone taking U.S. money, they should be taking steps to make sure it is authentic,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

“Look at the serial numbers. It would be very rare to see two $50 bills with serial numbers just one number off.”

The bills recently passed in Princeton – $20 and $50 denominations – also appeared to be printed on plain paper from a laser printer, and the color was not correct.

According to Parsons the counterfeiters attempt to buy inexpensive items with the fake bills, in order to receive legitimate Canadian change.

Parsons said phony U.S. dollars were later passed in Hope, leading investigators to believe the culprits were travelling westbound on Highway 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

