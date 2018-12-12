B.C. member of parliament takes feds to task on opioid crisis

‘Too many families are tragically losing parents, siblings and children to the opioid crisis.’

  • Dec. 12, 2018 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Rick Stiebel/News staff

NDP Member of Parliament Alistair MacGregor is demanding the federal government declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.

MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, called on the Trudeau government to commit significant new funding and resources to addressing the opioid crisis immediately in a release this week.

RELATED: Men account for highest number of deaths in opioid crisis

“Across Canada, too many families are tragically losing parents, siblings and children to the opioid crisis,” he said. “From downtown neighbourhoods to our most remote areas, no community has been untouched by these highly addictive and dangerous drugs.”

RELATED: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh proposes new approach to tackling opioid crisis

Citing research by the Angus Reid Institute, MacGregor said one in eight Canadians, roughly 3. 5 million people, have become dependent on opioids in the last five years alone. Fewer than one in four Canadians believe that the federal government has responded appropriately, a statistic the NDP agrees with, he added.

RELATED: Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

“The Trudeau Liberals claim to be doing everything in their power to address the opioid crisis, and yet, that’s clearly not true,” MacGregor said. “New Democrats have been calling for the declaration of a national public health emergency for over two years. It’s time for the Liberal government to act.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
B.C. billionaires worth 5,845 times average middle-income household
Next story
Heart attack raises questions about boarding BC Ferries in health emergencies

Just Posted

Kelowna Family Hub celebrates 10,000th visit

The Central Okanagan Family Hub opened in 2016

Lake Country council questions tax hike for fire hall

Council asked about other options opposed to a 4.9 per cent tax hike

Another 20 to 30 cm of snow expected on Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a weather statement this morning

Retired Kelowna teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation

A retired Kelowna teacher has amassed quite the following online by teaching the art of solving a Sudoku puzzle.

Fire started in bedroom of Kelowna home

The fire department was quick to respond to reports of a fire on Fuller Aveune

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. pair denied stay of extradition for honour killing in India

Two facing charges in India from 2000

Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister and will have the chance to appoint more in 2019

B.C. member of parliament takes feds to task on opioid crisis

‘Too many families are tragically losing parents, siblings and children to the opioidcrisis.’

Heart attack raises questions about boarding BC Ferries in health emergencies

Quadra Island man recovering after being airlifted to hospital in Victoria

Judge gives Michael Cohen 3 years in prison

Judge William H. Pauley III said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion

Humboldt Broncos, cannabis, Fortnite: Here are Canadians’ top Google searches for 2018

When celebrities died or Canada Post went on strike, Canada turned to Google

B.C. billionaires worth 5,845 times average middle-income household

Economists argue for changes to Canadian tax system benefitting rich

Condominium market still ‘a lot better’ than normal in Vancouver suburbs

The Fraser Valley, east of Metro Vancouver, has long been considered a more affordable haven for first-time homebuyers.

Most Read