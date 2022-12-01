THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year and gives members access to personalized care teams and 24/7 virtual care, among other things. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether the program allows those who pay to unfairly jump B.C.’s health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Townhomes proposed for Kelowna’s Coronation Avenue
Next story
Vote: Kelowna’s new lean, mean, snow-blowing machine needs a name

Just Posted

Integrated Crisis Response Teams are expected to be implemented in 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Interior Health, Kelowna RCMP teaming up more nurses with officers

Submissions are being accepted until midnight Dec. 23. (City of Kelowna)
Vote: Kelowna’s new lean, mean, snow-blowing machine needs a name

Conceptual rendering of nine-unit townhouse development proposed for (979 and 983 Coronation Ave.)
Townhomes proposed for Kelowna’s Coronation Avenue

The City of Kelowna warming bus pilot program will be similar to one operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society in Vernon. (Black Press file photo)
City of Kelowna on board with ‘warming bus’ pilot program