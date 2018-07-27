B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

WARNING: Graphic language

Darcy Daniels was walking hand-in-hand with his boyfriend on a Saturday afternoon in downtown Kamloops when he said not one, but three strangers yelled out a stream of derogatory insults.

Daniels, 27, decided to post about it on social media, in part to show homophobic slurs aren’t as rare in B.C. as some might think.

“Three people decided to call me and my boyfriends faggots, talk about how much they hate faggots and how much gay people disgust them,” Daniels said in a video that had been viewed more than 15,000 times as of Friday.

The drag queen and performer told Black Press Media confrontations like these have made up most of his life, even before he knew he was gay and was chastised and picked on for being overly feminine.

“I wasn’t surprised because I grew up here,” Daniels said. “I’m not surprised in the slightest, and probably wouldn’t have made the video had I not seen how upset it made my partner.”

To encapsulate the hateful banter Daniels and others face, one needs to look no further than the comments on his video.

“I’m not here to force anything on anyone, I don’t have a gun to anyone’s head here. I just want to feel safe and be able to freely express myself like any other human being,” Daniels said.

“So being told things like, ‘If you didn’t shove it down our throats it’d be fine’ or ‘You don’t always have to be a walking rainbow parade’ can be agitating.”

Elsewhere in B.C., rainbow crosswalks in the Comox Valley, Duncan, Salmon Arm and Surrey have been vandalized with burnt rubber as quickly as they were painted.

People who never had to fight for anything don’t understand the concept of pride symbols, Daniels said. “When everything’s given to you, symbolizing something such as decades of strength and pride probably would seem silly.”

He said he has received many messages of inspiration and support from allies since speaking out online.

In the future, he said he wants to organize drag show fundraisers, work with the Kamloops pride committee and speak to kids in schools about acceptance.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court
Next story
PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire say yesterday’s growth was anticipated

Update 9:23 a.m. The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues… Continue reading

Smoky skies and hot weather warning for Okanagan region

A smoky skies bulletin remains in the region as well as a heat warning for some areas

Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Sustained heat causing lots of smoke from Mount Eneas wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews are monitoring the situation and the patches reigniting are contained

Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Police pull body from Mabel Lake near Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recover body from Lumby end; identity not determined

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Most Read