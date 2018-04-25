Elwood Delaney at a Toronto Blue Jays’ game with great-aunt Dorothy Sewell (top left) and Delaney’s wife and children. Sewell was among 10 people killed on Monday when a man drove his van into people on a crowded sidewalk on Yonge Street in Toronto. Image from Kamloops This Week.

B.C. man’s great-aunt among 10 victims of Toronto attack

Dorothy Sewell was one of 10 people killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

  • Apr. 25, 2018 9:50 a.m.
  • News

– Kamloops This Week

The Flash will be at this Sunday’s Boogie The Bridge event — but it’s with a heavy heart and a determination to do something different this year to honour a special person.

Elwood Delaney — for years known as The Flash at the annual fundraiser that begins in Riverside Park — will be running with the memory of his great-aunt fuelling each step.

Dorothy Sewell was one of 10 people killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people as they walked along a sidewalk on Yonge Street.

Related: Memorial to victims of Toronto van attack continues to grow

But Sewell is more than another victim to Delaney — she’s the woman who always called on birthdays and at Christmas.

She’s the one he took his family to visit last summer when the Delaneys went to Toronto, where Sewell had been living for years.

She’s the woman who would volunteer at soup kitchens near her home.

She’s the woman who would read to seniors every week.

She’s the woman who loved to watch the Blue Jays and the Maple Leafs, a real sports fan who Delaney said inspired his own love of sports.

She’s the woman who has always been just Nan to Delaney and Great-Nan to his three children.

Delaney learned of Sewell’s death through her family early on Tuesday, just hours after Toronto police arrested Alek Minassian outside the white van he was driving at the time.

Delaney called a friend in Toronto, asking him to take flowers to what has become a memorial wall for the dead and injured.

He told his nine-year-old about the death and said he took it pretty well considering he’s only nine.

Delaney’s five-year-old daughter, however, was stricken by the news, as much a result of her age as it is knowing she finally met last year the relative who would call on her birthdays.

Delaney said he’s hurt and grief-stricken, but he’s also angry, not only for his own loss, but for the families who have also lost members much younger than Sewell, who would have celebrated her 81st birthday this year.

“Nan had a good, solid life,” Delaney said. “She would just be a buddy to people who needed a buddy.”

Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Two of the dead were from South Korea and one from Jordan.

Facebook has confirmed that a widely circulated post that praises Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and then himself at the University of California in 2014, appears to have come from Minassian’s account, though it says it’s impossible to know who was using the account at the time the post was made.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the account has since been deleted.

Related: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

— with files from Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
DeHart: Kelowna postal outlet celebrates 25th anniversary
Next story
Polish climbers saved from B.C. avalanche after calling Poland for help

Just Posted

Kelowna Big Bike set to ride

Proceeds from the bike go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Gas prices spike overnight in Kelowna

It’s going to cost a lot more to drive around this week.

Two Okanagan cities listed in Top 20 “rattiest” list

Rats. The Okanagan has them and they’re really a problem in two cities, according to this list.

Kelowna transit to adopt NextRide technology

Technology to reduce time lost waiting for the bus

Kelowna golf tournament donates to end world hunger

The second annual Swing to End World Hunger is April 28

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

KIJHL’s Chiefs name Law new head coach

Ken Law, who coached for eight seasons in Osoyoos, has 40 years of coaching experience.

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens

Commit to harassment-free environment or forego federal arts funding: Joly

$552,000 coming from feds for training so arts organizations build, maintain respectful workplaces

Aquilini-linked ranch fined $70,000 for storing cranes on farmland

Pitt Meadows council supporting application to Agricultural Land Commission

Minister calls out misogyny, but PM says too soon to talk motive in van attack

Alek Minassian is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire

The Ontario duo took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

B.C. man’s great-aunt among 10 victims of Toronto attack

Dorothy Sewell was one of 10 people killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Most Read