Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea

A Kootenay man who pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 was sentenced in Cranbrook Provincial Court to a $4,000 fine and six months probation to complete 60 hours of community service.

Mike Gould was charged with fraud and using fraudulent cheques after failing to immediately pay an $8,000 tab for a banquet at a local restaurant to celebrate a promised $7.5 million donation to the Kimberley Dynamiters and Kimberley Minor Hockey Association.

‘I’m very sorry for my mistakes,” Gould told Judge Lynal Doerksen. “I should never have done it in the first place and I’m kicking myself in the ass for it.”

While Gould pleaded guilty to theft, the second count of using fraudulent cheques was stayed by the court.

READ MORE: Man who promised millions to Kimberley hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Two cheques were written the night of the banquet, however, there were insufficient funds in the accounts provided. Gould took the cheques from his stepfather, who he lives with in Wasa while splitting his time in Calgary.

According to Morné Coetzee, Gould’s defence lawyer, Gould took the cheques to provide payment in a moment of panic because he couldn’t liquidate some financial assets because they had been frozen.

Gould eventually settled the tab with a cash payment of $7,500 six weeks after the event.

Despite the eventual payment to the restaurant, the fraud charge still stood, said Crown Counsel Kristian DeJong.

“He’s still convicted of it because a fraud is a fraud; you don’t undo these things once they’re done and that’s why he was sentenced today,” DeJong said.

Crown had asked for the $4,000 fine, 12 months probation and 60 hours of community service while defence argued the appropriate sentence should be a higher fine of up to $15,000 that he was capable of paying, but no probation and community service of 20 hours.

Judge Doerksen cited cooperation with police, an early guilty plea, repayment to the restaurant as mitigating factors in sentencing.

Previous story
$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Just Posted

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

School board rejects Westside grade reconfiguration delay

Grade adjustments to proceed in September 2018

Kelowna man in hospital after struck by vehicle

The incident occurred yesterday at the Sarsons and Pinegrove Roads intersection

Dust settles in Vernon

Air advisory from Saturday ends due to recent rain

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Your March 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

Arson suspected remanded in custody

Woman facing four counts in connection with suspicious fires in Armstrong

Rockets teams flying high heading to BC’s

Kelowna midget tier 1 team is in Fort St. John for B.C. Hockey provincials, bantams in Nanaimo

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea

Needles killer frightened many in our town: B.C. author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Most Read