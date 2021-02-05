Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)

B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger in Fort St. John, helped a family stranded in a snowstorm

A B.C. man who gained widespread attention for helping drive a stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border will soon be able to do that trip in a new car.

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger and military veteran in Fort St. John, helped Lynn Marchessault and her family after they were stranded in a November snowstorm on their way to join her husband.

That good deed has been recognized by Planters, the American nut company, which is giving both Bath and Marchessault a new car and a lifetime supply of peanuts.

“They reached out through (Facebook) Messenger, trying to get a hold of us,” Bath said in an interview. “Their message was like: ‘I know this is going to sound crazy, but trust us, it’s true.’”

“I was pretty shocked. I thought the story had had its run and we were done.”

The nut company’s gifts are part of a decision to forgo an expensive ad for the Super Bowl this year. Instead, it is using the money to recognize those who helped others. The company says it is spending $5 million on the giveaway.

Marchessault and her two children were travelling from Georgia to Alaska in early November to join her husband when she got stuck near a highway lodge for temporary workers in Pink Mountain, B.C.

Her car, Bath said, lacked winter tires and she wasn’t used to driving in the snow.

READ MORE: B.C. teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping (VIDEO)

Bath heard about the situation through friends on Facebook and told his wife.

“She was done reading it, and she said, ‘Why are you still here and not helping her out there right now?’”

Bath said the two families have become close, and he talks to Marchessault nearly every day.

He and his wife even sent Marchessault’s children a Canadian gift package for Christmas: ketchup chips and Tim Hortons.

Bath admits he’s surprised by the attention his story has received around the world.

“What I did was nothing. I just sat in the truck and drove for a couple of days. That’s nothing major to me.”

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Sooke man attempts to break world record for squats

Trending Now

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Vernon path connects Foothills to city
Next story
Canada’s unemployment rate rose in January to highest level since August

Just Posted

The Backyard Band wasn’t able to celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2020, and again couldn’t perform for during the Vernon Winter Carnival (as they normally do for the Special Needs Gala - pictured here in 2019), but their service and history is being recongized even if they can’t play. (Backyard Band photo)
Backyard Band’s 35-year legacy plays on in Vernon

COVID-19 restrictions curtained official celebrations, but members share their love of music

A mulit-use path planned along Silver Star Road would eventually connect Pleasant Valley Road all the way up to the Grey Canal trail off Blackcomb Way. (City of Vernon image)
New Vernon path connects Foothills to city

Safe walking trail applauded by BX school families

Rust Valley Restorers took a classic car for a cruise along Okanagan Centre West Road Wednesday, Feb. 3. (Wendy Innes-Shaw photo)
Car crew caught filming in Lake Country

Rust Valley Restorers test out power on classic car on back Okanagan road

Area resident Malcolm Hett said he’s glad he moved his van when he did or the damage could have been more substantial. ‘Just a minute before this, I was parked on the opposite side of the road clearing the rocks from the first smaller slide,’ he said. (Malcolm Hett - Facebook)
‘The whole side started sliding towards us,’: Lake Country man says of rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway still closed as District of Lake Country waits to hear from geotech specialist

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A worker smooths concrete at a housing development in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s unemployment rate rose in January to highest level since August

The nation’s economy lost almost 213,000 jobs in January alone

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger in Fort St. John, helped a family stranded in a snowstorm

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Most Read