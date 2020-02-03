B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in custody after stealing 150 wigs meant for children with cancer.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Martin Weigelt had pleaded guilty to three break-and-enter charges for separate instances.

In one of the thefts, Weigelt broke into Eva and Co. Wigs in Sept. 2018 and took the 150 wigs, some of which have been recovered since.

At the time of the thefts, Vancouver police said many of those wigs were earmarked for kids with cancer at BC Children’s Hospital.

Weigelt was given a sentence of 505 days at provincial court in Vancouver on Jan. 13. The sentence takes into account time earned through pre-sentence custody and in total, Weigelt will spend almost another 17 months in jail.

Weigelt was also given a sentence of one day for one mischief charge and one charge of possessing an instrument suitable for the purpose of breaking into a place in March 2018, after 179 in pre-sentence custody.

READ MORE: Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

READ MORE: Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

READ MORE: At least 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Police looking for witnesses in Highway 33 fatal collision

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

Warriors sign top prospect Marcus Joughin for the 2020-21 season

The 5’11 forward has 12 goals and 44 assists in just 42 games with New Hampton Prep this season

Injured man found at Greystokes Forest Service Road outside of Kelowna

Reports say the man is stable but has difficulty breathing

Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

The plan was resisted by Hiawatha residents in 2013 when council initially approved it

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Residents return home after mudslide in Vernon

Six townhomes were affected by a small mudslide Saturday

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Youth spread peace and love for North Okanagan seniors

Fundraiser in support of Schubert Centre

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Dust advisory clouds over North Okanagan

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Most Read