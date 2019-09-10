(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

B.C. man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, stunned with Taser

Brandon Coons was sentenced in provincial court in Rossland for the 2017 incidents

A Trail man has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for a series of violent crimes that began New Year’s Eve 2017.

Brandon Coons, 26, was found guilty of five charges, including assault with a weapon and trafficking cocaine, after a two-week trial in Rossland in July.

According to court documents, the case began on Dec. 31, 2017, when Coons picked up a man, who was not identified, at the Greyhound bus stop in Castlegar and drove him to Birchbank Station Road near Trail.

Shortly thereafter, two masked men, never identified by police, arrived in a second vehicle. They pulled the victim from Coons’ vehicle, and punched and kicked him.

Coons joined in, and during the assault, a baton-style Taser was used.

The victim was accused of stealing $20,000 worth of cannabis from Coons, according to the documents.

To stop the beating and perhaps buy himself time, the victim told his attackers he’d taken the cannabis to Chilliwack.

The two masked men left in their vehicle, while Coons drove the victim to his home near Trail where he kept him against his will for an hour.

The victim would later report to police that Coons pointed a black revolver-style gun at his head, and told him he would have no problem shooting him.

Soon after, two men drove up and retrieved the victim. They were later identified as Scott Bolton, 33, and Rylee Fines, 27.

Bolton and Fines drove the victim toward Chilliwack to recover the allegedly stolen drugs. The victim reported he was stunned with a Taser several times during the trip.

When the trio stopped at a gas station in Kelowna, the victim escaped and locked himself in the bathroom, where he called police on his cell phone.

Bolton pleaded guilty to forcible confinement and assault with a weapon, and was sentenced to 251 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

Fines was found guilty of several charges, including forcible confinement, and is awaiting sentencing.

When Coons out of prison, he’ll still be banned for life from owning guns.


Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

Extension granted for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant in West Kelowna

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant now has until March 2022 to complete construction

YMCA hiring fair in West Kelowna

The Child Care Day of Hiring at the WorkBC Centre takes place Sept. 12

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for North Okanagan residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

Widow shares final words of wisdom from beloved Penticton baker

Ben Manea, owner of Walla Artisan Bakery and Café, died on June 15 due to complications from his ALS

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Street population keeping North Okanagan bylaw busy

Meanwhile RCMP is getting creative with its approach

Summerland Chamber asks for city name

Change in designation seen as advantage in attracting investment

