B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

  • Dec. 7, 2017 1:25 p.m.
  • News

Burns Lake resident Albert Giesbrecht, who was granted bail and released from custody last week, has been re-arrested.

READ MORE: Burns Lake residents protest Albert Giesbrecht’s release

According to Dan McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service, Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

“The Crown will seek to have the matter brought before the court to ask that his bail be revoked and that he remain in custody until the trial,” said McLaughlin. “As the matter remains before the court, the B.C. Prosecution Service will have no comment on the case or the reasons for Mr. Giesbrecht’s recent re-arrest.”

Giesbrecht was arrested pursuant to the provisions of section 524 of the Criminal Code, in which there are reasonable grounds to believe that an accused has “contravened or is about to contravene any summons, appearance notice, promise to appear, undertaking or recognizance that was issued or given to him or entered into by him,” or “has committed an indictable offence after any summons, appearance notice, promise to appear, undertaking or recognizance issued or given to him or entered into by him.”

No date has been set for the hearing of this application.

Giesbrecht was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Raymond George Bishop last May. There were 22 conditions in place around his release, including house arrest, no access to Internet or cellphone, no possession of firearms and no contact with 24 people listed in the order.

Approximately 25 local residents gathered in Burns Lake on Nov. 30 to protest his release.

MLA for Nechako Lakes John Rustad told Lakes District News last week that he had raised concerns over Giesbrecht’s release with the minister of public safety and solicitor general, and that Crown was looking at avenues to appeal on both the conditions and on the release of Giesbrecht.

 

Most Read