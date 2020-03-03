B.C. Lieutenant Governor set to visit Kelowna

Janet Austin will be visiting seven different locations in the city as part of the visit

Janet Austin will be making her first official visit to Kelowna as B.C. Lieutenant Governor later this week.

In total, Austin will be visiting seven different locations throughout Kelowna as part of the tour.

Some of her stops includes a visit to UBC Okanagan on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m., a tour of Kelowna’s Innovation Centre on Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. and a meeting with Westbank First Nation Chief and council members on Friday, March 6.

In 2017, former B.C. Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon visited schools in Kelowna as part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Guichon also visited Kelowna in 2014 when she dropped by the city hall to have a chat with former Mayor Gail Given.

The Lieutenant Governor is appointed by the Governor General and represented the Queen at the provincial level in Canada.

To learn more about the history of Lieutenant Governors in the province, you can visit B.C. government’s website.

