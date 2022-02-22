Former B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson at a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Liberal asks court to delay leadership result over membership concern

Party ‘believes all “reasonable steps” have been taken to determine voter eligibility’

A member of the B.C. Liberal party has filed a petition asking a judge to delay the results of Saturday’s leadership vote for 15 days.

Vikram Bajwa has filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court over concerns about the completeness of the party’s recent audit of new members who were signed up during the leadership contest.

Bajwa, a longtime party member and former Surrey mayoral candidate, wants the court to delay announcing the winner of the leadership vote for 15 days in order for the party to provide more details about the audit results and process.

Liberal spokesman David Wasyluk says the party will be in court on Friday in Vancouver to respond to the petition, but it believes all “reasonable steps” have been taken to determine voter eligibility and it is confident in its review process.

Colin Hansen, co-chairman of the leadership election committee, said late last month the party gained more than 20,000 new members during the leadership campaign, increasing its membership total to about 43,000 members.

Seven candidates are vying to replace former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, who resigned shortly after the October 2020 election when the New Democrats won a majority government.

—The Canadian Press

