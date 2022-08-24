B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix at a COVID-19 briefing from the cabinet offices in Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix at a COVID-19 briefing from the cabinet offices in Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. invests $118 million in interim funding for family doctors as new payment model developed

Province and Doctors of B.C. working on “long-term” solutions to the family doctor shortage

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that the province will invest $118 million in interim funding to support family doctors as the province and physicians work on developing a new compensation model.

Dix stood alongside Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of Doctors of BC on Aug. 24. The interim funding will help doctors cover overhead costs to maintain their existing family practices. Dix said that the funding will “stabilize” B.C.’s primary care system while long-term solutions are developed.

“Today’s announcement is a first step to help family doctors keep their doors open for patients until we can develop and implement a new payment model,” Dosanjh said. “We’ve heard loud and clear from our doctors that this is a much-needed step that we cannot allow clinic closures to continue at the rate they have been.”

Dosanjh added that negotiations around a new compensation model for physicians will unfold over the next four months.

B.C.’s current fee-for-service payment model has created financial barriers to physicians wanting to practice family medicine. Physicians currently receive only $30 per patient, regardless of the complexity of the health care needs.

The new payment model will likely be based on how much time physicians spend with patients.

Dix said action is also underway to support and improve patient access to primary care. B.C. will work to recruit and retain family doctors and increase training capacity.

“These actions are ongoing and progress is being made. We will report on our achievements as they are ready to launch.”

More to come…

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A BC Hydro power switch caused northwestern B.C. clocks to run faster

Just Posted

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
More routes added to Kelowna transit system for school year

Lake Country RCMP searching for suspects in series of break and enters (Crime Stoppers)
Suspects sought for multiple break-and-enters at Lake Country complexes

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Saturday, October 15, 2022. (File photo)
Nomination period nearing for Kelowna council candidates

Lake Country Museum and Archives
Lake Country Museum going global at youth summit in Germany

Pop-up banner image