An electric car charges in B.C. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

All light-duty cars and trucks sold in British Columbia would have to be zero-emission by 2040 under legislation tabled Wednesday.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says the Zero Emission Vehicles Act aims to fight climate change by phasing out gas powered vehicles.

She says the legislation would set target dates of 10 per cent zero-emission sales by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease.

READ MORE: B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Mungall says zero emission vehicles are part of the government’s $902 million CleanBC program to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 based on 2007 pollution levels.

She says the CleanBC plan includes incentives for zero-emission vehicle purchases up to $5,000 on a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and up to $6,000 for a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle.

“British Columbians are eager to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles,” said Mungall in the legislature. “We have the highest per capita adoption of zero emission vehicles in Canada, with over 17,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road, averaging four per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in 2018.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit
Next story
Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Just Posted

RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

North Okanagan directors trying to balance preseving drinking water quality and recreation on lake

BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction ceremony comes to the Okanagan

Comedian Gerry Dee will host the induction July 19 in Penticton

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Kelowna Indigenous language conference to highlight importance of fluency programs

The Celebrating Salish Northern Conference will be held Friday at UBCO in Kelowna

Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Construction of new shoreline protection methods will help remediate further erosion

Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Construction of new shoreline protection methods will help remediate further erosion

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Most Read