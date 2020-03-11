(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. immigrant group to launch legal clinics for newcomers

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

Newcomers to B.C. will get better access to legal help thanks to a $250,000 boost in funding to the Immigrant Services Society of B.C.

The funding, part of the $1 million set aside by the Law Foundation of BC for 2020 funding, will help pay for a legal clinic for recent immigrants.

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

“This new legal clinic will serve the very specific and complex legal needs of refugees and immigrants, particularly for highly vulnerable people with complicated cases who might otherwise fall through the cracks,” said Tim Bailey, the foundation’s program director.

Society CEO Patricia Woroch said the legal help “will go a long way towards facilitating their integration into Canadian society.”

ALSO READ: Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

ALSO READ: Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaimmigrantsLaw and justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Owner of Lake Country’s infamous Airport Inn on probation for assault charge
Next story
Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Just Posted

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival returns in July

The festival is being held at the Annette Beaudreau Theatre on July 3 in West Kelowna, B.C.

Jackknifed semi causes southbound closures on Coquihalla

Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

‘Unconventional’ wedge-shaped building proposed for downtown Kelowna

City staff recommended council does not approve the unique building

Toilet paper frenzy occurs outside Kelowna Costco on Wednesday morning

Some people were seen with as much as ten packages of toilet paper leaving store

Sonia Furstenau kicks off B.C. Green leadership campaign in the Okanagan

The first stop in her spring Okanagan tour is Peachland on Mar. 12

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Okanagan libraries want public input on future growth

Library users who provide feedback for strategic plan will be entered to win VR headset

Summerland Landfill recognized for oil collection work

Facility one of 30 to receive B.C. Used Oil Management Association honours for top collector

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Most Read