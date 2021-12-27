Commercial trucks begin making their way through the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Dec. 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Commercial trucks begin making their way through the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Dec. 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. highway restrictions continue as state of emergency extended

Coquihalla, Highway 99 restricted, Highway 3 open

B.C. has extended its restrictions on two major highways affected by mid-November flooding and landslides, and its state of emergency for another two weeks.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday the province’s state of emergency is continued until the end of the day Jan. 11, with traffic restrictions on Coquihalla Highway and Highway 99 from the junction with Lilloet River Road to the Seton Lake campsite access in Lillooet also continued until further notice.

The Coquihalla continues to be open only to commercial trucks and passenger buses, with repairs continuing on 20 locations damaged by flooding and mudslides. Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon remains closed, with work continuing on rockslide damage at Jackass Mountain and other sections.

When the Coquihalla was reopened to essential commercial traffic on Dec. 21, it allowed restrictions to be lifted on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, which had been serving as the only road route to the B.C. Interior since record rain and flooding Nov. 14-15.

Under B.C. law, a state of emergency must be renewed after two weeks to give the province authority to close highways, order evacuations and take other actions for public safety.

VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla washes away in record rainstorm

RELATED: B.C.’s climate plans battered by extreme weather

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Penticton’s coldest day was December 30, 1968
Next story
Canada records more than 2M COVID-19 cases; health-care workers brace for spike

Just Posted

Former Morning Star publisher Peter Armstrong (centre) is joined by press manager Gus Tonnellier (left) and managing editor Glenn Mitchell in checking out an edition of the paper fresh off the presses in 2001. Armstrong died at home in Vernon Dec. 20. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Morning Star publisher dies in Vernon

Four search and rescue groups joined Kelowna RCMP and Big White ski patrol in trying to locate and overdue snowboarder. The man was found Monday, Dec. 27, deceased. (COSAR photo)
Missing snowboarder found dead at Big White

Vernon resident Raine Bouzane woke up to water in his basement suite near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road Monday morning, Dec. 27, the result of a suspected water main break as temperatures reached Minus 24 degrees. (Raine Bouzane photo)
Vernon crews fixing water main break

Lake Country’s Kevin Blakely took these photos of twister-like formations called ‘steam devils’ from his home Monday, Dec. 27. The formations were travelling west along Okanagan Lake. (Kevin Blakely photos)
Devil(s) went down to Okanagan Lake